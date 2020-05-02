Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

In related news, insider F Kevin Tylus bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $79,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,528.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 201,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,697,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.70. The company has a market cap of $584.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $41.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $54.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.99 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 13.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.