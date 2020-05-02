BTC Lite (BTCL) Price Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $44,899.55 and approximately $1.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTC Lite token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00047746 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $361.92 or 0.04061092 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00062065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00035677 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011192 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011206 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008553 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

