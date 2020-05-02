Bulwark Price Hits $0.0161 on Major Exchanges (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Bulwark coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $240,279.98 and approximately $318.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bulwark has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bulwark alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002062 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

Bulwark (CRYPTO:BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bulwark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bulwark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.