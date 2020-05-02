Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 8,247.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 270,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,848,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,009,000 after buying an additional 27,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BURL opened at $179.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.90. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.90.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

