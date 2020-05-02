Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 1,160.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,472 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $28.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.90.

