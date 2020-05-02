Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys 20,985 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,985 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $51.85 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.18.

