Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5,217.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

SUB opened at $106.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.47. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $108.21.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

