Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 1.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,130,000 after purchasing an additional 338,353 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 733,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,149,000 after purchasing an additional 88,208 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 636,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,462,000 after purchasing an additional 67,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $66.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $81.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.20.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.