Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.17. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

