Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWO. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $762,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,225,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 36,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.