Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $1,334,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 294,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after buying an additional 35,431 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $814,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 373,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after buying an additional 190,094 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,440,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,114,000 after buying an additional 233,746 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.47.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.