Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,572 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,495,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 278,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,666,000.

Shares of SPSM opened at $23.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $33.48.

