Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up about 1.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.46. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.74%.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

