Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.36 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,285 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $183.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.82. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.