Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $155.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.07. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

