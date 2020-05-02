Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 95,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,589,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,130,000 after acquiring an additional 428,635 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,424,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,426,000 after acquiring an additional 645,961 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,728,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,355,000 after acquiring an additional 56,351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,855,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,367,000 after acquiring an additional 131,546 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20.

