Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 28,088 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,088 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,747,000 after purchasing an additional 574,437 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 757,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 262,709 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 262,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $38.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $393.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WMS. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,004,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $2,061,363.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,728.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

