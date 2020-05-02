Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 153,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,565 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364,089 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,844,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELAN. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 4,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at $400,488.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at $201,602.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.53, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

