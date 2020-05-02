Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 25,226 Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 357,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,936,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,883,000 after buying an additional 61,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $172.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.64.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

