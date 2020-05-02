Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 34,768 Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Tech Data as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECD. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TECD opened at $140.10 on Friday. Tech Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

