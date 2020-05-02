Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) by 228.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,343 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Sprout Social worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000.

SPT opened at $16.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27. Sprout Social has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $22.50.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. William Blair started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

