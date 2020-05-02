Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC opened at $39.44 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.42.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.04.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

