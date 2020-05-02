Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 81,390 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 81,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 964.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,075,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,777,000 after buying an additional 1,880,705 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,083,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,818,000 after buying an additional 407,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 772,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,323,000 after acquiring an additional 397,461 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $8,630,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $674,183.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Wayne Yu sold 2,959 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $115,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,759 shares of company stock worth $14,173,747. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KNX stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.21.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

