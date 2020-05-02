Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 87,903 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $178,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,317.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,185.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,318.66. The company has a market capitalization of $905.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 40.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

