Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 79.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.21.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $180.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.33.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.98 per share, with a total value of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

