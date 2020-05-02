Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,242,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Caesars Entertainment worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,277,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,697,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095,830 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,889,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,898,000 after acquiring an additional 146,280 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 8,245,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,659,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,571,000 after acquiring an additional 218,014 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $14.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CZR. SunTrust Banks raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.75 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

