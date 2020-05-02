Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,351 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Everbridge worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Everbridge by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,337,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,405,000 after buying an additional 478,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,663,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,794,000 after buying an additional 212,832 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,549,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 832,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,986,000 after buying an additional 206,240 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $1,019,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $309,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,874 shares of company stock worth $8,576,447. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.12 and its 200 day moving average is $91.89. Everbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $133.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Everbridge from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.62.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

