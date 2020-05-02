Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,296 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,067,000 after acquiring an additional 484,788 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in State Street by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on STT. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

State Street stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. State Street Corp has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,627 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.