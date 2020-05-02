Calamos Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,842,000 after buying an additional 32,745 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $193,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 94,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes bought 2,564 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas bought 2,991 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $174,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $128.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.82.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.03.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

