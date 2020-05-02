Calamos Advisors LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 88,365 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 463.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $155.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Standpoint Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Shares of WYNN opened at $80.83 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average is $111.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 2.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.