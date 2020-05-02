Calamos Advisors LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,253 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $494,102,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of FOX by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,438,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of FOX by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,385,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,230 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of FOX by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,549,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of FOX by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,135,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

