Calamos Advisors LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,775 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Mercury Systems worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $529,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,563 shares in the company, valued at $25,733,035.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,428,625 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.05. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $96.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRCY. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

