Calamos Advisors LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,149 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

