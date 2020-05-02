Calamos Advisors LLC Has $4.20 Million Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,104 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 858.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $36.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,185.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.51.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.