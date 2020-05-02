Calamos Advisors LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,418 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,510,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,237 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,957,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,645,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $77.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dollar Tree to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

