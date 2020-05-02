Calamos Advisors LLC Has $77.50 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,131 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $77,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

PG stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.82.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

