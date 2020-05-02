Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,178 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

Shares of WY stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -163.36 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO David M. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Wold purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,604.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

