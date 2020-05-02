Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $78.42 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

