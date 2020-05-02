Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,521 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of LHC Group worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in LHC Group by 4,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in LHC Group by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $125.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.20. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $159.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $531.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.45.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

