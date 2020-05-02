Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,942 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 10,688 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 410,396 shares of the airline’s stock worth $22,166,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the airline’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,259 shares of the airline’s stock worth $19,965,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.61. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.52%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

