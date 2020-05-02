Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $3.08 Million Investment in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $992,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACAD. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.11.

Shares of ACAD opened at $44.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.23. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The company had revenue of $98.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $52,763.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $333,151.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,272.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,169 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,343. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

