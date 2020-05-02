Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 2,518 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,634 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,604,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,585 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,598,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,804 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,712,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,430 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,039,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 272.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,440,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $55.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HDB. TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HDFC Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.82.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

