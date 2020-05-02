Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 6,191 Shares of Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.78% of Zynex worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZYXI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynex during the third quarter worth about $120,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Zynex during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Zynex by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 50,944 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Zynex by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Zynex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zynex alerts:

ZYXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Zynex from $20.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS:ZYXI opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.49 million, a PE ratio of 74.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. Zynex Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.