Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of FLIR Systems worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.36. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

