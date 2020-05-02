Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 824.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,231,000 after buying an additional 1,715,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,255,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,970,000 after buying an additional 905,222 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,222,000 after buying an additional 750,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $66.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average of $91.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.40). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.36.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

