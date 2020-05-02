Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 120,490 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 120,490 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 133,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,632,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,393,143,000 after acquiring an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of EOG opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.97. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

