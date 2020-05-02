Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 12,303 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,303 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,086,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,431 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Metlife by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,957,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,482 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,732,000 after buying an additional 1,083,612 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,682,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,693,000 after buying an additional 765,110 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

NYSE:MET opened at $34.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.30. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Metlife’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Citigroup upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Metlife from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.