Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 13,591 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,591 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

KNSL stock opened at $119.63 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.36 and a fifty-two week high of $132.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.