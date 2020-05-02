Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 21,252 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,252 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of LPL Financial worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $58,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.63. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.00.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPLA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded LPL Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on LPL Financial from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

