Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 2,593 Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nice alerts:

NICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nice from $173.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.09.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $162.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nice Ltd has a 52-week low of $110.59 and a 52-week high of $183.42.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $431.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nice Ltd will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.